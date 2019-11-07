Comments
BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) — Police are investigating an armed robbery in Bloomfield.
The incident happened Thursday at the Rite Aid on Howley Street. The call came in around 8:20 p.m.
The robber was wearing a ski mask.
“I had just left and I came back five minutes later and the police were all around the place,” said Karen Miller. “I couldn’t even get in.”
It was the fourth robbery in three days.
A gas station and Shaler and a movie theater in Dormont were robbed last night.
Another gas station in Dormont was robbed on Tuesday night.
