BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) — Police are investigating an armed robbery in Bloomfield.

The incident happened Thursday at the Rite Aid on Howley Street. The call came in around 8:20 p.m.

The robber was wearing a ski mask.

“I had just left and I came back five minutes later and the police were all around the place,” said Karen Miller. “I couldn’t even get in.”

It was the fourth robbery in three days.

A gas station and Shaler and a movie theater in Dormont were robbed last night.

Another gas station in Dormont was robbed on Tuesday night.

