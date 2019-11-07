  • KDKA TVOn Air

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — A heightened police presence is on the campus of Beaver Falls Middle School this morning.

The district said it follows an alleged threat posted on Snapchat by a student.

According to Big Beaver Falls Area School District officials, local and state police investigated the report and determined the threat was not credible.

However, they are bringing in additional security as a precaution.

In a statement on their website, the district says: “We are committed to the safety of your children and take all safety concerns seriously.”

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

