  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMCarol's Second Act
    10:00 PMEvil
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baseball, MLB, Pirates, Pittsburgh Pirates


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Boston Red Sox general manager Ben Cherington is reportedly a candidate to be the Pittsburgh Pirates’ head of baseball operations.

Ken Rosenthal of MLB on Fox reported the news Thursday.

Since September of 2016, Cherington has been the Toronto Blue Jays’ vice president of baseball operations.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

He was the general manager of the Red Sox from 2011-15.

Pirates president Frank Coonelly left the team last month, and the organization also fired Neal Huntington as its general manager.

Coonelly was replaced by former Pittsburgh Penguins’ executive Travis Williams.

Comments