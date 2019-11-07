



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Boston Red Sox general manager Ben Cherington is reportedly a candidate to be the Pittsburgh Pirates’ head of baseball operations.

Ken Rosenthal of MLB on Fox reported the news Thursday.

Since September of 2016, Cherington has been the Toronto Blue Jays’ vice president of baseball operations.

He was the general manager of the Red Sox from 2011-15.

Pirates president Frank Coonelly left the team last month, and the organization also fired Neal Huntington as its general manager.

Coonelly was replaced by former Pittsburgh Penguins’ executive Travis Williams.