



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Crafton Heights is now facing a long list of charges as he remains in the hospital after being critically injured.

Allegheny County Police have charged 31-year-old Issa Abdus-Salaam with aggravated assault, simple assault, unlawful restraint and recklessly endangering another person.

It all started around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday when officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Crucible Street for reports of a domestic disturbance.

County police said the officers heard gunshots from inside the home and immediately set up a perimeter.

According to police, the suspect then appeared in the front door and fired multiple shots at the officers.

Police say one officer then returned fire and struck the suspect at least once.

Allegheny County Police say during the entire incident a woman and two children were inside the home. They were not injured.

Salaam was taken to a local hospital for treatment. At last report, he was in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

Pittsburgh Police said the officer who fired the shot was placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation.