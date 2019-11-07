



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– An ex-Allegheny County Detective has pleaded guilty to the overdose of a teen.

Our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette say Daniel Bondi pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children after his 15-year-old niece overdosed in his home on July 27, 2017.

Authorities found Isabelle Bondi in Daniel’s Beechview home with a syringe and a stamp bag that matched the ones found in his bedroom.

Bondi worked for the Allegheny County Police Department from 2006 to 2012.

Sources say he had bought fentanyl for personal use and shared it with relatives.

According to Senior Deputy Attorney General Katherine Jordan, “He was in a position where he violated a duty of care,” Ms. Jordan told the Post-Gazette.

Bondi took a plea deal and will spend up to two years in the state prison with an additional five-year probation.

He will be sentenced on February 4, 2020, before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Alexander P. Bicket.