PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Another voluntary recall could pose potential health risks for this salmon product.
Mill Stream Corp. says its Cold Smoke Salmon could have Clostridium botulinum that can be deadly.
Botulism is a fatal food poisoning that can cause dizziness, double vision, and trouble swallowing.
The recall does not affect Pennsylvania, but it does affect Ohio and Virginia.
Consumers are warned not to use the product if it was stored in the refrigerator after thawing– even if it looks and smells okay.
Dispose of the refrigerated salmon if it was sold from March through September 2019.
So far, no illnesses have been reported.
