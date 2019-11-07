PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s once again the season of giving, and in that spirit, the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is holding their annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive.
The drive begins today at the North Side museum.
Mr. McFeely is officially kicking it off with students from Pittsburgh Public Schools.
The public can drop off new or gently used sweaters of all sizes in the museum’s lobby now through Dec. 16. Then, the donated sweaters will be handed out to families in need between Dec. 18-23.
The drive started in 2000, and over the years, the museum has collected more than 41,000 sweaters.
Other sponsors of the drive include Presbyterian Churches of the Tri-State Area, Homeless Children’s Education Fund, Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania and more.
