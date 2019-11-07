Comments
SHERADEN (KDKA) — A man wanted in North Carolina as an accomplice to a homicide was arrested in Pittsburgh.
The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that 24-year-old Rahmir Williams was staying at a residence in the 1500 block of Evanston Street in Sheraden.
He was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m.
Warrants were issued for Williams’ arrest after 27-year-old Donald Watlington was fatally shot in Burlington, North Carolina.
Williams is in the Allegheny County Jail facing extradition to North Carolina.
