Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 71-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a truck in Lawrenceville.
Pittsburgh Police say they responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 51st and Butler streets just before 2 p.m. Thursday.
They say first responders arrived to find a 71-year-old woman lying unconscious in the street.
Police report the driver of the vehicle that had hit her stayed on the scene.
She was transported to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.