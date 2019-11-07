



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cars are blocking bike lanes up to 50 percent of the time, according to a study done by Bike Pittsburgh.

Bike Pittsburgh, an organization that advocates for bikers, says they used a team of nearly 70 volunteers to record 123 reports of drivers blocking bike lanes over a time period of 6 hours.

Their data doesn’t represent the whole city, but rather four lanes Bike Pittsburgh says are notoriously and illegally used as parking spots.

Out of all the violations, Bike Pittsburgh reports 26 percent of them were reported on the 200 block of Third Avenue. The bike lanes there are “contra-flow,” meaning they’re designed to go against traffic, so cyclists must ride against the flow of traffic to get around parked cars.

Their study also focused on Forbes Avenue, Penn Avenue and the North Side’s Allegheny Commons.

In their report, Bike Pittsburgh makes recommendations to the city, like adding more protection to bike lanes to prevent illegal parking.

You can read more of this study online.