



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the first snow of the season headed into the Pittsburgh area, PennDOT and other road crews across the region are thinking about winter preparedness.

Right now, PennDOT says they have all of their 133 plow truck operators out.

They prepare as much as they can in advance. Much of their equipment and salt supplies are organized in the summer.

KDKA has learned PennDOT currently has more than 29,000 tons of salt. In Allegheny County specifically, they have 65 plow trucks and 23 rental trucks.

“Anytime that you’re hitting ice, or snow, especially black ice, this is the time of year where the temperatures are dropping and black ice is a problem, you want to make sure you’re slowing down,” said Yasmeen Manyisha, a PennDOT spokesperson.

Their top priority is always the interstates and heavily-traveled areas.

They say based on the type of winter event, they’ll determine whether they need to pre-treat their roads.

For today, they really can’t.

“We do have full crews out 24 hours today through tonight and into tomorrow. We cannot pre-treat, we cannot anti-ice, it would just get washed away at this point with the heavy rains, so it’s just waiting at this point,” said Lori Musto, with PennDOT.

Allegheny County officials are also preparing for the snow. Public Works Director Stephen G. Shanley released this statement:

“While we are expecting little to no accumulation from today’s snow event, we are prepared in case the forecast changes or problem areas arise on our roads and bridges. We will have 20 salt trucks ready to be deployed, as needed, if there is accumulation or slick spots. We also will be continually monitoring the weather and adjusting our plans accordingly. If crews are deployed, they will focus on bridges and overpasses, which tend to be slick, and main routes first, then will move to secondary roads.”

Pittsburgh Public Works crews had their trucks loaded and ready to go last night.

City officials say they have a lot of salt they can use that was left over from last season. They’re also looking to use other treatments for roads so that they stay clear and safe.

“We’re prepared. We got vehicles stocked and ready to go. If need be, we’ll put crews on and be salting the streets ,but I don’t think we’re going to get to that just yet,” Pittsburgh Public Works Director Mike Gable aid.

