NEW YORK (KDKA) — The Penguins will be without one of their top defensemen when they take on one of the NHL’s hottest teams.

According to reports, Head Coach Mike Sullivan has ruled out Kris Letang against the New York Islanders when they play at the Barclays Center Thursday night.

“Kris Letang is out tonight. Coach Mike Sullivan isn’t sure about Saturday.”

Sullivan went on to tell Matt Vensel of the Post-Gazette that the probability of Letang returning Saturday at home against the Chicago Blackhawks is probably not high either.

Letang is recovering from a lower-body injury from Monday’s 6-4 loss to the Boston Bruins on the road. He was not participating in Thursday’s morning skate.

The Islanders have won 10 games in a row heading into the matchup with the Penguins tonight.