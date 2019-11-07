



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have plenty of themed nights throughout the season, and the Veteran’s Day Celebration is one of the most notable.

The Pens host the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday, November 9th at 7:00 p.m. and the game is filled with special events to salute the veterans in attendance.

“The Penguins are honored to salute our military veterans with a special Veterans Day celebration at Saturday’s game.”

First, the Pens will wear special black and green camouflaged jerseys during the pregame warmup. The jerseys will then be autographed and auctioned online, with the proceeds benefiting the Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania.

Ten vets from the Leadership Program will watch the game from a party suite provided by the team. Meanwhile, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are donating their charity suites to more veterans from the program.

The Pens also plan to hold a symbolic empty “Seat of Honor” in memory of those who lost their lives in the line of duty and for those who continue to serve the United States. The seat will be located in Section 116, Row X Seat 11.

