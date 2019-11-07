PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 23-year-old man was arrested in what Pittsburgh Police are calling a 24-hour violent crime spree.
Police say 23-year-old Devin Montgomery was arrested just before 5:15 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Birmingham Avenue in Carrick.
Montgomery is accused of a “string of attacks” on his family members and intimate partners, as well as several other crimes, in both Pittsburgh and Mt. Oliver.
He’s facing several charges, including harassment, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, robbery, simple assault and resisting arrest.
Montgomery was wanted on three arrest warrants — two in Pittsburgh and one in Mt. Oliver borough.
In a public safety report, police say: “The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police takes all incidences of domestic violence extremely seriously and would like to remind the public to report any such crimes.”
