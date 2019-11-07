PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The cold air is consuming the area, and some parts are seeing a mix of rain and snow.

This will briefly change to snow for some, but accumulations will be hard to come by because the ground is just too warm — at least for now.

Temperatures will plummet overnight, meaning any untreated or wet surfaces will likely freeze by morning, when temperatures dip into the mid-20s.

The cold air will stick through Friday, where highs will likely remain about 20 degrees below average.

With winds out of the northwest, there will be lake effect snow bands forming. These will plague the traditions lake effect prone areas.

All in all, there could be 1-2” of snow accumulated.

Everyone in the area will get a little boost in temperatures for the weekend. However, it will remain below average.

The next shot of cold air and snow chances come early next week, as we’re just getting started.