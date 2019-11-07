



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The holidays are right around the corner.

If you’re looking to ship a gift through the Post Office, there are some dates you need to be aware of so it arrives by Christmas.

To send a package first class, you’ll want to have it in the mail by Dec. 20.

If you want to send it priority, the deadline is Dec. 23; and if you’d like to send it for ground shipping, the deadline is Dec. 14.

As expected, the quicker you need to ship your package, the more expensive it’ll cost.

