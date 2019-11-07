PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The PWSA says a private utility water line running under 10th Street near the sinkhole downtown was improperly capped.
It remains unclear if that line was leaking before the collapse and if that’s what caused the roadway to give way.
Investigators on Thursday say it’s too difficult to determine and we may never know.
While crews continue work underground, they also discovered some damage on Wednesday to a 48-inch storm sewer and 6-inch privately-owned commercial water service line.
In the same way that it’s hard to tell if the leaking line caused the collapse or if the collapse caused the leaking line, it’s difficult to determine if the damage to the infrastructure happened before or after the collapse.
The sinkhole is expected to take weeks to repair.
You must log in to post a comment.