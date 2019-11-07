Comments
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KDKA) – After a 3-month-old child was found with a 0.359 percent blood alcohol content, an Ohio woman is facing felony child abuse charges.
CBS affiliate WTKR says 32-year-old Davonna Reed was arrested on multiple charges, including felony child abuse.
Springfield Township Police say Reed’s baby daughter was taken to the hospital late October after she became sick.
They report doctors determined the child’s blood alcohol content was 0.359 percent.
Springfield detectives say their investigation led them to believe that Reed allowed her daughter to drink the alcohol.
