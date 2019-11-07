Comments
CREEKSIDE, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a premature infant who died in a house in Indiana County.
State police were called to the home on Arch Street in Creekside Borough around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.
According to state police, EMS crews attempted to resuscitate the newborn, but the baby boy died at the scene.
Police say the boy’s mother told them the child was born inside the home earlier in the evening.
State troopers also seized drug paraphernalia from the home.
The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office is also investigating.
An autopsy on the infant is expected today.
