WHEELING, W.Va. (AP/KDKA) – Authorities in West Virginia say a woman has died after being hit by a truck then dragged under another vehicle for miles.
Wheeling Police Department spokesman Philip Stahl says officers received a report on the initial crash around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Warwood Ave. near Route 2.
Pedestrian Fatality Under Investigation pic.twitter.com/yoOR05Ipb9
— Wheeling, WV Police (@WheelingPolice) November 7, 2019
He says the first driver told police he thought he hit someone, but officers couldn’t find a body. The department then received another call around 15 minutes later about a body being dragged by a separate vehicle on Interstate 70 Washington Ave. eastbound exit ramp nearly 5 miles (8 kilometers) away.
Wheeling Police have identified the victim in this morning’s fatality as Michelle Lynn Czoka, 54 of Bridgeport, Ohio. A cause of death will be determined by the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are continuing their investigation into this morning’s chain of events.
— Wheeling, WV Police (@WheelingPolice) November 7, 2019
The woman has been identified as 54-year-old Michelle Lynn Czoka of Bridgeport, Ohio.
Police are still investigating.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.