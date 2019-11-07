Filed Under:Allegheny County, Garfield, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Shooting, Shooting Victim, Shots Fired

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a woman walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Pittsburgh Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the 4800 block of Rosetta Street in the East End’s Garfield neighborhood just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

While on the way, police say they were told that a woman had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police believe the report of gunfire and the woman’s injury might be connected.

The investigation is ongoing.

