PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a woman walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Pittsburgh Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the 4800 block of Rosetta Street in the East End’s Garfield neighborhood just before 2 p.m. Thursday.
While on the way, police say they were told that a woman had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police believe the report of gunfire and the woman’s injury might be connected.
The investigation is ongoing.
