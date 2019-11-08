



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a new online tool to help make recycling easier in Allegheny County.

Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner unveiled the Recycling Resources Map at a news conference Friday morning at the Allegheny County Courthouse.

The interactive map will allow people to plug in an address and search for recycling services provided by local municipalities and private operations.

Wagner says the new tool will help people recycle responsibly.

In a statement, she said:

“My office has received a number of inquiries about proper disposal of recyclables, which materials can and cannot be recycled, and how varying municipalities in Allegheny County handle recycling. While it is difficult to provide short answers due to the number of municipalities in the County and changing standards for what is recyclable, my Recycling Resource Map will help to give residents peace of mind that they are recycling correctly, and connect them with the proper resources to make sure recyclable items are handled responsibly.”

