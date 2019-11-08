Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Allegheny County 911 confirmed an attempted armed robbery of a PNC Bank on the Northside.
The incident happened on Friday at approximately 4:45 p.m. at 107 Federal Street inside PNC Park.
Pittsburgh Police and FBI are investigating at the scene right next to the Sixth Street Bridge.
There is a heavy police presence with both uniformed officers and plainclothes detectives.
No injuries have been reported.
