PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When Sidney Crosby posted eight points in the NHL All-Star Game he was named most valuable player and was gifted a Honda Passport Elite for his efforts.

Friday morning, Sidney Crosby donated said vehicle to a local veteran.

The Penguins hosted local veterans at their practice Friday at UPMC Lemieux Complex and the veterans received a tour of the practice facility, met several of the players, and were given customized jerseys with their names on the back to honor their service to the nation.

