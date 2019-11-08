



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When Sidney Crosby posted eight points in the NHL All-Star Game he was named most valuable player and was gifted a Honda Passport Elite for his efforts.

Friday morning, Sidney Crosby donated said vehicle to a local veteran.

Crosby also presented the car he won at last year’s All-Star Game to one of the veterans!! More on all this tomorrow at 6pm on Pens Pre Game! -DP pic.twitter.com/7klPzSOiWP — AT&T SportsNet™ PIT (@ATTSportsNetPIT) November 8, 2019

The Penguins hosted local veterans at their practice Friday at UPMC Lemieux Complex and the veterans received a tour of the practice facility, met several of the players, and were given customized jerseys with their names on the back to honor their service to the nation.

Tomorrow night the Penguins take on the Blackhawks at 7:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.