



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a happy day for a local family who raises puppies to be service dogs.

The Sabo family and their service-puppy-in-training, Penguin, are in Columbus, Ohio, today for his big sister’s graduation day.

Penguin is best known as the furriest member of the Pittsburgh Today Live team. He makes weekly appearances on the show to update his progress and training.

But he isn’t the first dog the Sabos, John, Jill and their son, Jack, have trained.

Coral has been in training since she was born, and now, she’s finally been matched with the human she will help. Making everyday life just a little easier for them.

The graduation ceremony will be held at the Canine Companions for Independence location in Columbus.

“At the ceremonies, the first part is the matriculating dogs. The second part of that is when the puppy sits with the puppy raiser and then they walk across the stage and hand the leash off,” Jill Sabo,” Coral and Penguin’s puppy raiser, said.

Jill says there’s never a dry eye in the house.

While Coral matriculated last February, she’s now ready to be a full-fledged service dog. At today’s ceremony, Coral is officially being turned over to her match.

The new pair has spent the last two weeks in intensive training.

Jill says Coral will be a wonderful companion.

“She is just the sweetest. Every puppy raiser says their dog is the sweetest in the world, but Coral really is,” said Jill.

To watch the ceremony, visit this link to the Canine Companions’ website.

