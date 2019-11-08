  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:

Quarterfinal

Brentwood 20, Neshannock 0

Washington 28, Freedom Area 0

Penn-Trafford 31, Upper St. Clair 7

Semifinal

Central Valley 42, Derry 7

Thomas Jefferson 49, Blackhawk 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

