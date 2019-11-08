



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Break out your old LEGO sets, call your friends, and exercise your imagination because on February 21 and 22, the LEGO-themed pop-up bar Brick Bar is coming to Pittsburgh.

The Brick Bar consists of over a million blocks and has been transported all over the world from Australia, London, and the United States.

There will be local DJs playing music, sculptures made from LEGOS, and a lot of bricks of patrons to craft their own inventions.

When The Brick Bar arrives in Pittsburgh, patrons will have competitions for building unique inventions, a ping-pong competition on a table built from over 22,000 LEGOs, a wishing well, and many other attractions.

Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis and more details along with tickets can be found on the Brick Bar’s website.