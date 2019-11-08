  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Lisa Washington
Filed Under:Crash, Icy Roads, Lisa Washington, Local TV, Marshall Township, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Weather, Snow


MARSHALL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A brief blast of wintry weather made driving treacherous in places earlier Friday morning. The worst conditions were north of the city of Pittsburgh.

In Marshall Township, snow covered several roads, including Mt. Pleasant Road and Northgate Drive.

Over on Warrendale Bayne Road, the slick road conditions may be to blame for a car losing control and crashing. It ended up on its side in a front yard.

Roads in that area were slick at the time.

Northern Regional Police and firefighters responded to the scene.

Fortunately, no one was injured there.

(Photo Credit: Lisa Washington/KDKA)

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley said the snow was falling in isolated areas. While it wasn’t sitting on the ground for very long, the moisture from it was freezing and causing black ice.

Drivers out and about today are urged to be cautious due to the cooler temperatures.

