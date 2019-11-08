



MARSHALL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A brief blast of wintry weather made driving treacherous in places earlier Friday morning. The worst conditions were north of the city of Pittsburgh.

In Marshall Township, snow covered several roads, including Mt. Pleasant Road and Northgate Drive.

Over on Warrendale Bayne Road, the slick road conditions may be to blame for a car losing control and crashing. It ended up on its side in a front yard.

Roads in that area were slick at the time.

Be careful this morning. The snow is here and the roads are slick. This car is on its side, just off Warrandale Bayne Rd. in Marshall Twp. We’ll show you the conditions and @CelinaPompeani will have traffic updates on #KDKA and @PittsburghsCW. pic.twitter.com/NIijVuVCjt — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) November 8, 2019

Northern Regional Police and firefighters responded to the scene.

Fortunately, no one was injured there.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley said the snow was falling in isolated areas. While it wasn’t sitting on the ground for very long, the moisture from it was freezing and causing black ice.

Drivers out and about today are urged to be cautious due to the cooler temperatures.