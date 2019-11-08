PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pharmaceutical company believes it may have a potential cure for HIV/AIDS, which could help thousands of Pennsylvanian’s living with the disease.

American Gene Technologies (AGT) filed a drug application with the Federal Drug Administration.

The Baltimore company claims that in the nearly 1,000-page document to the FDA, lies the cure for HIV/AIDS.

AGT calls the cell and gene therapy, AGT 103-T.

The single dose drug has a simple purpose, to eradicate HIV once and for all.

“We need to move these people from anti-retroviral control to permanent immunity and we think this project may be able to do that,” AGT CEO Jeff Galvin said.

An estimated 1.1-million people in the United States are living with HIV and AIDS, including more than 36,000 living in Pennsylvania.

The company expects to hear from the FDA before the end of the year.

If their application is approved, clinical trials could begin in January.

However it could still be several years before the drug gets final approval and goes to market.