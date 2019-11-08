Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan announced today that defenseman Kris Letang will be out of the lineup on a week-to-week basis with a lower-body injury.
Letang left the game on Monday night against the Bruins, a game that saw the Penguins trailing 3-0 after the first, take the lead 4-3 after the second, and ultimately drop the matchup 6-4 in regulation.
The defenseman was ruled out of last night’s 4-3 comeback victory against the Islanders.
Defenseman Juuso Riikola was in the Penguins lineup last night in place of the injured Letang.
The Penguins take on the Chicago Blackhawks tomorrow night at PPG Paints Arena with faceoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.