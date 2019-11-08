Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police were led on a police chase that started in Brentwood and ended in Carrick.
Officials said the chase started at Kaufmann Avenue at Brownsville Road at approximately 9:31 p.m. on Friday.
The chase ended at Belplain Street at Edgar Street.
A white car ended up in a wooded area, and a Brentwood police cruiser was towed away with what appeared to be a flat tire.
No injuries were reported.
No other information was available.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.