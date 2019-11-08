Filed Under:Brentwood, Carrick, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Police Chase, Police Persuit


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police were led on a police chase that started in Brentwood and ended in Carrick.

Officials said the chase started at Kaufmann Avenue at Brownsville Road at approximately 9:31 p.m. on Friday.

The chase ended at Belplain Street at Edgar Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A white car ended up in a wooded area, and a Brentwood police cruiser was towed away with what appeared to be a flat tire.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

