MUNHALL (KDKA) — A retired priest accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy in Munhall was found guilty on multiple charges.
Prosecutors argued 88-year-old Reverend Hugh Lang assaulted the boy almost two decades ago.
On Friday, he was found guilty on six of the nine counts against him, including unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and indecent exposure. Lang was found not guilty of aggravated indecent assault of a minor, as well as another serious charge.
The judge also withdrew one of the charges against Lang.
Investigators say the assault happened in June of 2001 when Fr. Lang was a priest at St. Therese of Lisieux in Munhall. The alleged victim was 10-years-old at the time.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim says when he was training for altar service, Lang would separate him from the other boys and take him into a CCD room in the church’s basement.
The victim says Lang would then lock the door, tell the victim he was a troublemaker and instruct the victim to take off his clothes.
Lang is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2020.
