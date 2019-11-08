



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers along with the Pro Football Writers of America will honor linebacker Ryan Shazier on Sunday with the George Halas Award.

The award is given by the Pro Football Writers of America to an NFL player, coach, or staff member that has overcome adversity in order to succeed.

Shazier becomes the third Steelers player to receive the award, joining John Stallworth and Rocky Bleier who were honored in 1985 and 1975, respectively.

The Steelers linebacker has not played for the team and been on the physically unable to perform list since he was injured in December 2017 in a game against the Bengals where he sustained a neck injury.

Running back James Conner was also a finalist for the award due in part to his battle against cancer.