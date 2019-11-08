  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, North Strabane Township, Rescue, Trench Collapse, Washington County

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Rescue efforts are underway in Washington County where a man is believed to be trapped in a trench.

According to emergency officials, the collapse was first reported around 1:15 p.m. on Brehm Road in North Strabane Township.

WATCH: NewsChopper 2 Over The Scene —

 

Washington County emergency officials say the man was working in the ditch when it collapsed onto him.

Crews are working to free him.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

There’s no word yet on his condition.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments