SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Rescue efforts are underway in Washington County where a man is believed to be trapped in a trench.
According to emergency officials, the collapse was first reported around 1:15 p.m. on Brehm Road in North Strabane Township.
Washington County emergency officials say the man was working in the ditch when it collapsed onto him.
Crews are working to free him.
There’s no word yet on his condition.
