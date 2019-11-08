



MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — The Sto-Rox Education Association has filed a grievance over a recent uptick in violence against teachers and school support staff.

In a statement, the union claims more than 18 teachers and staff members have been injured “purposely.”

The Sto-Rox Education Association claims 18 teachers and support staff have been injured this school year as they have tried to to break up fights between students. pic.twitter.com/T6l79n1Lnt — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) November 8, 2019

The union cites changes in the district for the violence.

The statement reads in part: “These changes have created instability and turmoil in all three buildings of our district. As a result of these changes, we have seen an increase in violence, disrespect and injuries to our teachers and support staff. To date we have had over 18 teachers and support staff injured by students purposely, as a result of trying to break up fights or through situations where students were out of control and ended up injuring them.”

According to the union some of the injured were out for weeks.

“This kind of situation is completely unacceptable to the members of these two unions,” the statement goes on to read.

The statement was filed with the Sto-Rox School Board, asking them to address safety in the building.

Parents say schools should be a safe environment for everyone.

“While in school have the opportunity to be able to learn like their counterparts and the teachers should have the opportunity to be able to teach in a safer environment,” said Anthony Hall, a Sto-Rox parent.

The teacher’s union went before the school board on Thursday night to address the issue.

Their statement read:

“Since August we have lost 5 teachers to resignation. Some of these teachers left to pursue a job that did not have this problem with safety. Some turned down full-time jobs with benefits here to take temporary jobs in a better and safer environment. Some left because they had reached their breaking point emotionally.”

This has cost teachers and staff work and family time and has sent some to the hospital.

“I do think there’s some issue in regard to making sure all students are cared for equally but I do think the teachers have the absolute right to feel as if more can be done from the administration to have a safe environment to be able to work in,” added Hall.

The superintendent declined to be interviewed on camera but stands by what the school board said at last night’s meeting.

Some of the board members had not heard of the violence until the meeting.

The board told teachers, “we’re asking you to be patient, you are not being ignored.”