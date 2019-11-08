PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner says she’ll be heading to Detroit early next week for the start of her trial in Wayne County, Michigan.

Wagner faces a felony charge of resisting or obstructing police after an incident inside a Detroit hotel in March.

“This has always been a retaliatory story,” Wagner told KDKA’s Lisa Washington. “The charges were filed after they received notice that we were suing them for the abhorrent treatment made by the hotel and the mistakes made by the police.”

Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, were staying at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel when there was an incident with police after Mosley tried getting a new room key card.

The hotel claims he was drunk and called the police.

In July, he was found not guilty of disorderly conduct.

Wagner says video released will show what happened when officers came to her hotel room, and after an incident near the hotel elevator.

“The police basically messed up and I understand that people mess up,” she said, “but rather than own up, they’ve embarked on a cover-up.”

Wagner, who has filed a civil suit against the hotel and Detroit Police, says the missteps were revealed during her husband’s trial.

“It was revealed one that the hotel filed a false police report and it was also revealed that the officers proceeded on false information,” she explained.

Police claimed Wagner was also intoxicated and belligerent. She’s confident she’ll be vindicated.

“I certainly anticipate to be found 100% innocent, and I think that’s always been apparent,” she commented. “Again these were filed after we gave notice that we were suing them.”

Wagner also told Washington, she won’t be staying at that hotel when she goes back to Michigan.

“No, no, definitely won’t be staying at the Westin,” she smiled.

Wagner says she hopes the trial wraps up within the week.