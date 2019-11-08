



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Nothing can stop you from celebrating Veteran’s Day this year– not even a sinkhole.

There were concerns about whether the giant sinkhole from last week was going to negatively impact the Veteran’s Day Parade. That’s because it’s very close to where the parade will start.

The good news is that the sinkhole repairs will not impact the parade.

PWSA announced that a private water live running below 10th Street was improperly capped.

Now, they’re trying to figure out if the line was leaking before the collapse, and if that is what caused the sinkhole to open up.

This year marks the 100th Anniversary of the Veterans Day Parade. It is the second oldest parade in the country.

It will kick off at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Liberty and 10th Avenue and head towards Point State Park.

Local offices, banks, and courts will be closed on Monday.

RELATED STORIES: