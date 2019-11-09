PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Two fugitives from a fatal home invasion in Penn Hills were arraigned after being extradited to Allegheny County.

Laron Howard, 19, and Laquon Perkins, 18, were wanted in connection with the shooting death of 35-year-old Aaron Evans.

Penn Hills police officers were called around 6 p.m. Oct. 9 to a house in the 7000 block of Lawton Street.

Officers found Evans dead from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation showed the house had been ransacked. The motive appeared to be robbery.

Police believe Evans was confronted outside his home around 3 p.m. as he was most likely leaving to pick up his child from daycare.

When the child wasn’t picked up, the daycare called the mother who then called police.

Allegheny County Police say they were able to track Howard and Perkins to California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff was able to arrest the two fugitives nine days later at a home in Lancaster, according to police.