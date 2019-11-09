Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A McKees Rocks man is under arrest in the attempted homicide of a man in Arlington Heights.
Jonathan Trowery, 32, was found in a courtyard on September 18th after being shot multiple times.
Kevin Worlds, 32, was arrested Friday on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault. He’s in Allegheny County Jail, unable to post bail.
According to the criminal complaint, Worlds and Lowery were loitering and drinking with others on the night of the shooting.
Worlds told police Trowery was acting in a threatening manner.
