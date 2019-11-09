Comments
FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials say they seized psychedelic mushrooms and 54 marijuana plants from a marijuana growing operation inside a Fayette County home.
Officials executed a search warrant for a home on Penn Avenue in Everson on Thursday.
The police report says 37-year-old Jason Nicholson and 40-year-old Melisa Nicholson were arrested.
They face drug-related charges and four counts of felony endangering the welfare of children, one count for each dependant child inside the home at the time.
The children range from age 11 to 5 years old.
