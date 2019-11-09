  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:30 PMFriends
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pitt


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–University of Pittsburgh and City of Pittsburgh Police are investigating a pair of burglaries in Oakland.

The first one occurred in the 300 Block of McKee Place between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

The second occurred in the 300 Block of Meyran Avenue between the hours of 8:45 p.m. Friday and midnight Saturday.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

Cash, credit cards and a football jersey were taken.

There was no forced entry in either apartment and no one was hurt.

(photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

Anyone with information should call Pittsburgh Police Department (Zone 4) at 412-422-6520 or University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121

In the meantime, police have issued these crime tips:
• Report suspicious persons and crime incidents promptly.
• Lock your doors and windows.
• Be aware of who you invite into your home.
• Pay attention to your surroundings.

Comments