



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–University of Pittsburgh and City of Pittsburgh Police are investigating a pair of burglaries in Oakland.

The first one occurred in the 300 Block of McKee Place between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The second occurred in the 300 Block of Meyran Avenue between the hours of 8:45 p.m. Friday and midnight Saturday.

Cash, credit cards and a football jersey were taken.

There was no forced entry in either apartment and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information should call Pittsburgh Police Department (Zone 4) at 412-422-6520 or University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121

In the meantime, police have issued these crime tips:

• Report suspicious persons and crime incidents promptly.

• Lock your doors and windows.

• Be aware of who you invite into your home.

• Pay attention to your surroundings.