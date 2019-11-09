PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–University of Pittsburgh and City of Pittsburgh Police are investigating a pair of burglaries in Oakland.
The first one occurred in the 300 Block of McKee Place between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The second occurred in the 300 Block of Meyran Avenue between the hours of 8:45 p.m. Friday and midnight Saturday.
Cash, credit cards and a football jersey were taken.
There was no forced entry in either apartment and no one was hurt.
Anyone with information should call Pittsburgh Police Department (Zone 4) at 412-422-6520 or University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121
In the meantime, police have issued these crime tips:
• Report suspicious persons and crime incidents promptly.
• Lock your doors and windows.
• Be aware of who you invite into your home.
• Pay attention to your surroundings.
You must log in to post a comment.