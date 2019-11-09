PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Pittsburgh is holding its 100th annual Veterans Day Parade.

Start time on Saturday is 10:30 a.m. at Tenth Street and Liberty Avenue. The parade then marches toward Point State Park.

All branches of military service are represented with veterans of several wars marching, including those from World War II.

Road closures and parking bans are in place.

The route takes the parade down Liberty Avenue, starting at 10th Street to Commonwealth Place.

Liberty Avenue is closed from Grant Street to Commonwealth Place.

Commonwealth Place is shut down from Ft. Pitt to Ft. Duquesne Boulevard.