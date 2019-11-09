



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–High pressure settling in for today and we will become sunny with light winds.

A cold morning in the upper teens and low 20s but afternoon temperatures finally get back into the 40s.

We will stay dry tomorrow and flirt with the 50s.

Then, our next system moves in Monday where it will be similar to what we just had where we start off in the 40s as rain then temperatures drop during the day switching us to snow.

An Arctic blast of air arrives for Tuesday leaving us with possible record lows and the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season through mid-week.