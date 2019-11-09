



SLIPPERY ROCK (KDKA) –Two suspects are in custody and a warrant is out for a third following a robbery at an apartment complex in Slippery Rock that left the victim with a fractured skull.

Xavier A. Brown, 21, and Duy Q. Nguyen, 22, both from Slippery Rock are being held in Butler County prison.

A warrant has been issued for Troy Moon, 21, from Slippery Rock.

The victim was not a student, but the incident prompted Slippery Rock University officials to send out an email alert.

The 24-year-old victim from Pittsburgh showed up at the Grove City Medical Center on Thursday. He was interviewed by police and later sent to a Pittsburgh hospital where he’s listed in serious condition with a skull fracture.

According to the police report, the victim was struck in the back of the head with a pistol while he wrestled with the suspects. The gun discharged a round into the apartment’s ceiling.

