



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two suspects from a deadly home invasion in Penn Hills were arraigned after being extradited to Allegheny County.

Laron Howard, 19, and Laquon Perkins, 18, were wanted in connection with the shooting death of 35-year-old Aaron Evans.

Penn Hills police officers were called around 6 p.m. on Oct. 9 to a house in the 7000 block of Lawton Street.

Officers found Evans dead from a gunshot wound. The criminal complaint refers to security videos that show three men dragging Evans into his home around 2:50 that afternoon. When he didn’t pick up his child form daycare, his family knew something was wrong.

At this time, there is no word on the identity of the third man accused of dragging Evans into the home.

The preliminary investigation showed the house had been ransacked. The motive appeared to be robbery.

Allegheny County Police say they were able to track Howard and Perkins to California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff was able to arrest the two fugitives nine days later at a home in Lancaster, according to police.

“Right now my job is to find out what happened, get to the truth, and aid my client,” attorney David Shrager said over the phone on Sunday.

Shrager represents just Howard in this case. He plans to meet with his client face-to-face as soon as he can.

“It’s essential for an attorney and client to be able to meet and talk in a way that they know their conversations are protected and confidential. That’s an essential part of the process,” he said.

He was not able to get into details about the case because he is still investigating it himself.

“I have a lot of questions that I need answers to. Some things I do have answers to, but we have a lot more to go,” Shrager said.

The questions are for his client and the prosecution. He asks that people wait for the facts to come out in court before they rush to a conclusion about Howard.

“I would ask the public not to rush to judgement until all the facts have been brought to bear,” he said.

According to court records, both Howard and Perkins had their bond denied.