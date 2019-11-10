Comments
SPRINGDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — A local eatery in Springdale was broken into earlier this morning.
David’s Diner is located on Freeport Road. They sent out a Facebook post this morning stating that someone had apparently thrown a brick through their window.
No one was hurt, and no money was taken.
The post speculated that the lack of theft was because the register was empty at the time of the break-in.
The diner was closed for today. There has been no update on when they will reopen.
