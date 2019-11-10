Comments
FREEPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — There will be extra security in the Freeport Area School District on Monday after a threat was made.
The district sent an email to parents on Sunday, saying the tip about the threat came to the “Safe 2 Say Something” tip line.
The district was informed of the non-specific violent threat by the Attorney General’s Office.
The tip involved the high school, the letter sent.
The district investigated the tip, along with the police, and “cleared without further issue,” the email said.
Officials said they do not believe there is any danger at this time.
