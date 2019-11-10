



HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Trains in Hempfield Township are once again moving after a collision caused three trains to derail along Georges Station Road.

According to authorities, the derailments happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. in Luxor on Friday.

Workers restored service to the tracks on Sunday, completing the multi-day recovery effort.

Railroad personnel began running trains on one of the two mainline tracks late on Saturday night.

Then the other early Sunday morning.

Norfolk Southern said by 7 a.m., 25 trains had passed through.

The wreckage was a shocking scene Friday as 11 cars and 50 shipping containers derailed and a hazmat incident was declared, only as a precaution.

It all started when a Norfolk Southern mixed-freight train transporting crude oil collided with the back of a Northfolk Southern intermodal train, officials said.

That collision caused the third derailment.

The crash caused Amtack to make adjustments to their schedules. There was no service between Harrisburg and Pittsburgh on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the company said 42 trains operated from Harrisburg to New York, but a bus took passengers to their destinations between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation