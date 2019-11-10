Comments
PENNSYLVANIA (KDKA) — New research has found that Pennsylvania dams are just another part of the state’s infrastructure woes.
The state has 86,000 miles of rivers and streams that include 3,400 dams. Hundreds of those dams pose a high hazard and could fail.
Pennsylvania’s Dam Safety Program has increased its budget slightly so it can hire more inspectors. Many of the state’s dams are 50 to 100-years-old.
The problem is not exclusive to Pennsylvania. The Associated Press has revealed that 1,700 dams across the country are a high hazard.
