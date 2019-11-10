Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — November 10 through 16 marks National Traffic Incident Response Week.
The holiday raises awareness for dangers that emergency and response vehicles face on roadways.
🚨🚨 November 10-16 is National Traffic Incident Response Week. #MoveOver or slow down for all emergency vehicles, tow trucks and maintenance vehicles. It’s the law. #paturnpike #SlowDown 🚓🚒🚑 pic.twitter.com/OYYwZBt6oq
— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) November 10, 2019
It is Pennsylvania law that drivers must yield to emergency vehicles under Title 75.
You must log in to post a comment.